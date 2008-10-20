Joan Osborne: The 'Little Wild One' Returns

While American roots-pop singer Joan Osborne is best known for her Grammy-nominated 1995 single "One of Us," her impressive 20-year career extends far beyond that single song. In a session with host David Dye, Osborne performs music from her newest album, Little Wild One.

After moving to New York City from Kentucky to attend New York University in the early '90s, Osborne says she fell in love with the city, drawing on it for musical inspiration. She began to play for several local blues and soul bands, while experimenting with funk, folk and country. Osborne's personal work embodies these genres, culminating in distinctly American roots-pop experience.

Osborne's latest album, Little Wild One, is the first in 13 years to feature the same musicians who helped launch her success with the multi-platinum Relish in 1995.

This segment originally ran Sept. 26 2008.

