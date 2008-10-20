Daniel Martin Moore: Optimistic Folk

In January 2007, after a stint in the Peace Corps, singer-songwriter Daniel Martin Moore decided to make a bold move in his music career by sending his unsolicited demo to Sub Pop Records. The label, once the home of all things grunge, has explored its softer side in recent years, signing bands such as Iron and Wine and Fleet Foxes. Moore's pensive yet optimistic songs caught Sub Pop's attention, and he soon had a record deal.

Moore's debut album, Stray Age, was recorded with the help of several highly regarded artists in Los Angeles, including Petra Haden, Jesca Hoop and producer Joe Chiccarelli. The album's gentle folk style and understated complexity help distinguish Moore as an artist to watch.

