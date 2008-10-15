Albert Hammond Jr.: The Lillywhite Session

The Strokes' rhythm guitarist, Albert Hammond Jr., recently joined World Cafe host David Dye for a Lillywhite Session recorded at Avatar Studios in New York City. Here, Hammond and his band perform four songs from his second studio effort, Como Te Llama?, with the help of famed producer Steve Lillywhite.

Hammond still keeps his day job in The Strokes, but two years ago took on the role of frontman, which he says took time to get used to. His music retains the guitar-driven style of his main band, but also incorporates Hammond's tender, bluesy vocals.

