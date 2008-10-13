© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Ra Ra Riot Crosses 'The Rhumb Line'

XPN
Published October 13, 2008 at 7:00 AM AKDT

Starting at Syracuse University in 2006, Ra Ra Riot made an immediate impression with its innovative style and youthful energy. The sextet features swooning violin and cello lines, pop hooks and sinuous rock rhythms, bringing to mind Spoon with strings.

Ra Ra Riot's latest album, The Rhumb Line, provides a bittersweet look at reality after the tragic loss of drummer and songwriter John Pike in 2007. The recording process proved to be cathartic, and the album takes a positive outlook on the darker side of life.

