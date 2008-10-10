Brian Wilson Sings A Love Letter To California

Four years after reviving and releasing his abandoned masterpiece, Smile, Brian Wilson is back with a new album, That Lucky Old Sun. Here, between performances of songs from the new disc, the former Beach Boys singer shares what it was like to return to his old recording home at Capitol Records and how Los Angeles has changed for him since the '60s.

Wilson comes full circle on the new record, a love letter to Southern California that intersperses new songs with spoken-word tracks reflecting life in the city. In a session with host David Dye, Wilson performs material from That Lucky Old Sun.

Copyright 2008 XPN