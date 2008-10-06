Birdmonster: Music For All Stages

At first coming off like Fugazi raised on early Bruce Springsteen, Birdmonster offers a nostalgic but innovative take on indie-rock. After independently recording and distributing its debut album, No Midnight, the band has taken off with fans thanks in part to a hefty tour schedule.

With that in mind, Birdmonster set out to make its sophomore effort, From the Mountain to the Sea, the sort of record that could translate to both big stages and small. This time around, the album takes a little less inspiration from Fugazi and sets its sound to Tom Petty.

