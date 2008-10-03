S.M.V.: All-Star Bass Trio Brings The 'Thunder'

S.M.V.'s alliance began in a jam session after jazz bassist Stanley Clarke received the Lifetime Achievement Award from Bass Player magazine. Featuring Clarke, Marcus Miller and Victor Wooten, the electrifying performance blew the audience away and initiated the project, which spans three generations of bass styles.

In a session with host David Dye, Clarke, Miller and Wooten discuss the unlikely circumstances that spurred the trio's formation, as well as the roles of three lead bassists during recording. With Miller as producer, they've redefined the possibilities of the electric bass on their first CD together, Thunder.

