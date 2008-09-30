Brazzaville: Around The World In Rock

With musical influences stemming from Africa, France, Spain and other countries, Brazzaville is the brainchild of David Brown, best known as the saxophonist for Beck.

During his youth, Brown became an enthusiastic traveler in Asia, South America and Europe. Now the guitarist and singer of Brazzaville, Brown spends much of his time in Barcelona, and currently tours with a new incarnation of the band in Russia.

After moving to Europe from L.A., Brazzaville has sold out shows all over the globe. The group's seventh studio album, 21st Century Girl, spans an incredibly diverse musical palette of performers and music. Here, Brazzaville performs songs from its new album in a session with host David Dye.

