Spiritualized: Songs From The 'A&E'

Disrupted by a serious bout of pneumonia, Spiritualized frontman Jason Pierce had to wait almost two years to put to disc a collection of songs he'd written in just two weeks. Songs in A&E travels the subtle route, with a naked sound that lends intensity and emotion to songs of survival and near-death experiences. In a session with host David Dye, Pierce shares his harrowing tale and performs songs from the new album.

Formed in 1990 after the dissolution of Pierce's band Spacemen 3 — he was the group's only consistent member — Spiritualized has made its name as a powerful force in space-rock, culminating in the 1997 classic Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space. Past albums were soaked in epic psychedelia, and Songs in A&E fleshes out that sound with a rich gospel chorus and string accompaniment.

