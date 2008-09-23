Amy MacDonald: This Is The Scot's Life

At 12, Scottish singer-songwriter Amy MacDonald began writing songs. By 15, she was performing in pubs and open mics in Ireland. Her debut, This Is the Life, just came out in the U.S. after topping the U.K. charts on the strength of its rich and sometimes dark lyrics.

Amid a host of female talents emerging from the U.K., MacDonald stands apart with her sharp guitar work and powerful voice, which makes her sound mature well beyond her 21 years. MacDonald performs songs from her debut in this session with host David Dye.

Copyright 2008 XPN