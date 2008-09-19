Panic At The Disco Goes Psychedelic

In 2005, Panic at the Disco had never played a live show, but it was signed to a major label anyway. The gamble paid off, as the band swept the emo-pop world, enjoying sold-out shows for the past three years.

In light of Panic at the Disco's commercially successful musical formula, it's a bit of a surprise that the band's second album presents a significant departure. Pretty. Odd experiments with psychedelic pop, vaudeville and unusual instrumentation, while retaining the infectiousness of its predecessor. In a session with World Cafe host David Dye, Panic at the Disco plays some of its new material.

Copyright 2008 XPN