Yael Naim's New Soul

Singer-songwriter Yael Naim received her big break when her song "New Soul" was featured in a prominent MacBook Air commercial earlier this year. In the process, she became the first Israeli solo artist to enjoy a Top 10 hit in the U.S. Here, Naim visits World Cafe host David Dye to share music from her self-titled sophomore album.

Born in Paris and raised in Israel, the multilingual singer crafts a mysterious and delicate sound which utilizes elements of folk and jazz, but her effortless blend of English, Hebrew and French is what makes her music irresistible. Accompanied by percussionist David Donatien, she plays folk-pop ballads that represent the best of three worlds.

This segment originally aired Aug. 22, 2008.

