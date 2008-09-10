The Felice Brothers At The Philadelphia Folk Festival

Having honed their sound in the Americana musical mecca outside Woodstock, N.Y., the roots-rock revivalists in The Felice Brothers bring their raucous act to the Philadelphia Folk Festival. Comprising three actual brothers and a bassist named Christmas, The Felice Brothers' members perform accordion-driven tales and ballads of outlaws and outsiders with an authentic folk spirit.

Simone, Ian, James and Christmas are known for their mischievous behavior, including panhandling and living in an old "short bus." They project their lawlessness through their rough musical style, which has earned them comparisons to the likes of Bruce Springsteen and Townes Van Zandt.

In the spring of 2007, they began to play shows and festivals throughout Europe upon the release of their debut album, Tonight at the Arizona, which was issued by an English label. After that success Europe, the band is now traveling around the U.S., having released a self-titled album earlier this year.

