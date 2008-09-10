Espers At The Philadelphia Folk Festival

Formed in 2002 as a trio of singer-songwriters (it eventually grew into a sextet), Espers has emerged as a key player in the worldwide psych-folk revival. The Philadelphia band's female vocals are accented with light chimes and finger cymbals, creating a nostalgic and wistful sound. Hear songs recorded at the Philadelphia Folk Festival by clicking the link above.

After releasing its self-titled debut in 2004, Espers released a covers record called The Weed Tree, which featured songs by artists as diverse as Nico and Blue Oyster Cult. In 2006, the band doubled its size to record II, an album filled with lush melodies inspired by late-'60s British folk-rock.

