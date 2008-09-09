Dan Tyminski Moves Forward With 'Wheels'

Bluegrass hero Dan Tyminski possesses a remarkable voice and unmistakable charisma, both of which shine through on his second album, Wheels. Hear a batch of his Tyminski's songs when he stops by World Cafe to discuss his new album.

Tyminski is perhaps most widely recognized for loaning his sweet voice to George Clooney's character in the film O Brother, Where Art Thou? To go with with his impressive collaborations as a former member of Alison Krauss & Union Station and the Lonesome River Band, Tyminski recently formed the Dan Tyminski Band to record Wheels, on which he spins yarns about murder and deception, while still finding room for heartfelt declarations of love.

