Rodriguez's 'Cold Fact' Returns

Folksinger "Sixto" Diaz Rodriguez became a spectacular success across the Atlantic after releasing Cold Fact in 1970. The record was hailed as a psychedelic folk masterpiece, filled with colorful depictions of the Detroit inner city.

The sixth child born to a large Mexican family, Rodriguez began writing songs at 16 before being discovered playing in Detroit-area bars. It wasn't long before he was signed to the then-fledgling Sussex label.

Though little-known in the U.S., Rodriguez became a legend in South Africa, where his songs of poverty, rebellion and love touched home. There, Cold Fact became a symbol of hope and change to thousands suffering from political and religious persecution. In honor of the disc's re-release, Rodriguez recently embarked on a world tour.

