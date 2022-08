Firesight, the debut album from emerging singer-songwriter Jessie Baylin, takes its name from the pub her parents owned during her childhood. The CD evokes the classic pop and jazz tunes played at the pub and stands out as a fine first album. Baylin's natural and gentle voice radiates, and lends a special warmth to her unassuming blend of Americana and folk. Here, she plays songs from Firesight in a session with host David Dye.

Copyright 2008 XPN