Aimee Mann: Heartache And Hope

Aimee Mann has seen an awful lot of highs and lows in her music career, hitting the Top 10 with 'Til Tuesday before embarking on a solo career that's seen critical success, label difficulties, a high-profile declaration of independence, a left-field smash hit (with the soundtrack to Magnolia), and even a successful holiday CD (2006's One More Drifter in the Snow). In that time, Mann has carved out a presence as a consistently top-shelf chronicler of human desires and failings.

Her seventh solo album, @#%&*! Smilers, just came out through her own label. It's another look at dark and eccentric characters, complete with introspective looks at heartbreak, fading hope, and even Virginia carnivals. Mann recently sat down with World Cafe host David Dye to perform some of her new material.

This performance originally aired June 6, 2008.

Copyright 2008 XPN