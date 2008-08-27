'Flowers' For Kathleen Edwards

Alt-country singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards joins host David Dye to talk and play songs from her latest album, Asking for Flowers. With smart lyrics that range from the emotional to the political to the hilarious, the disc has been widely hailed as her best yet. Several of its songs are already World Cafe favorites, including "The Cheapest Key" and the title track. She performs both songs and more in this session.

Edwards' fusion of alt-country, folk, and pop made her a star in Canada shortly after the release of her 2003 debut album, Failer. In the years to follow, the skilled songwriter and violinist has continued to build on her popularity, scoring two Juno nominations for her sophomore disc, Back to Me.

This segment originally aired May 19, 2008.

