The Watson Twins: Harmonies On Fire

Kentucky natives and identical twins, Chandra and Leigh Watson first discovered their ability to harmonize while performing in their church choir. Influenced by the surrounding sounds of country and folk music, they formed the duet Black Swan, eventually changing their name to The Watson Twins.

After singing backup for Rilo Kiley's Jenny Lewis, the Watsons step into the spotlight with their first full-length album, Fire Songs, a knock-out debut that showcases seamless harmonies and sweet vocals.

Fire Songs was recorded using an analog method to capture the raw, ethereal nature of the vocals. With evocative, familiar harmonies that are both easygoing and melancholy, the twins perform seamlessly in this World Cafe session with David Dye.

This segment orginially aired July 8, 2008.

Copyright 2008 XPN