Nortec Collective Presents: Bostich And Fussible

XPN
Published August 20, 2008 at 8:10 AM AKDT

The Grammy-nominated Nortec Collective brings together traditional Mexican, electronica and dance music. A joint effort from Nortec Collective's Bostich and Fussible recently generated a fine new collection titled Tijuana Sound Machine. Hear songs from the new album when Bostich and Fussible stop by WXPN's World Cafe.

Stemming from the words "norteno" and "techno," Nortec was born from the Baja-based group's fusion of traditional Mexican music and electronica. The duo's new project focuses on the norteno side, allowing acoustic instrumentation to take the lead, but not to the detriment of highly danceable rhythms.

