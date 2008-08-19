Jackie Greene: The New Americana

Whether performing country-blues or roots-rock, Jackie Greene has the voice, talent and confidence of a performer beyond his years — a singer whose sound seems achingly intimate, surprisingly energetic and unburdened by adherence to genre. Hear Greene perform folk-rock songs from his latest album, Giving Up the Ghost, when he joins David Dye on WXPN's World Cafe.

As a composer and multi-instrumentalist, as well as a recent addition to the all-star collective Phil Lesh & Friends, Greene invited several of his bandmates to contribute to Giving Up the Ghost. Effortlessly wandering through blues, rock, soul and even a hybrid Greene calls "disco-gospel," the new record makes the songwriter increasingly difficult to pigeonhole.

