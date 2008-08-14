Danielia Cotton: An Artist To Watch

With an equal emphasis on rock, jazz and soul — and with roots in gospel — New York-based singer Danielia Cotton draws on a wide range of influences, from Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones to Mavis Staples and Etta James.

Aiming to craft a contemporary-sounding record that still hearkens back to '70s pop and soul, Cotton just released Rare Child. It follows Small White Town, a soulful and upbeat record that inspired WXPN to name her an "Artist to Watch" in 2005.

Copyright 2008 XPN