After the wild success of its debut, Under the Table and Dreaming, Dave Matthews Band asked Steve Lillywhite back to produce the follow-up. Coming out of a mid-'90s modern-rock scene that had spawned Blues Traveler and Spin Doctors, Crash had a little bit more to offer, reflecting Matthews' interest in jazz, folk-rock and world music. In an interview with host David Dye, Lillywhite talks about the process behind recording Crash.

