British Sea Power Likes Rock Music

The jagged pop and reverb-drenched rock of British Sea Power has earned the English band comparisons to the likes of the Cure and Joy Division. But British Sea Power has a style of its own — playful and profound, and marked by unmistakable instrumental skill. Click the link above to hear the band as it stops by WXPN's World Cafe with host David Dye.

British Sea Power recently shed two of its six members after tours that found the band performing at slate mines, seasides and flower shows. Fittingly, the group's new album (Do You Like Rock Music?) was recorded in part in a 19th-century Cornish fortification, and in countries as varied as the Czech Republic and Canada.

