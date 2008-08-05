Catherine Russell Revisits The Classics

Catherine Russell embodies a voice so versatile, she transcends genres with each song. Showcasing a repertoire of blues, jazz, swing and R&B, Russell's new album Sentimental Streak is both powerful and vulnerable.

Daughter of legendary pianist Luis Russell and bassist/vocalist Carline Ray, Catherine Russell continues the family's musical legacy by shining an unexpected light on standards and originals alike. Emotionally genuine and seemingly effortless, Sentimental Streak finds Russell infusing the material with a modern, sultry flair of her own.

