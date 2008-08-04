The Airborne Toxic Event: Rock Gets Literary

Given that its name comes from Don DeLillo's novel White Noise, it's no surprise that The Airborne Toxic Event infuses its catchy rock with literary references. But its songs have heart, too: Singer Mikel Jollett (a former music reviewer for NPR) launched the band in 2006 as a way of dealing with personal hardship, so it's no surprise that his songs connect on a visceral level.

The Airborne Toxic Event's self-titled full-length debut has earned the band comparisons to Modest Mouse, Arcade Fire and Interpol, among others. Complementing Jollett's dry vocals with surf-friendly rock, the group has made more than a few "Bands to Watch" lists, both before and since the release of its debut.

