G. Love Is Your 'Superhero Brother'

For its 10th album, Superhero Brother, G. Love & Special Sauce pulls back from the numerous guest appearances of recent albums and instead focuses on the core group. The self-proclaimed "hip-hop blues" outfit continues to build its songs around wailing harmonica and the distinct lyrical phrasing of its frontman. In a session with host David Dye, G. Love performs solo versions of songs from Superhero Brother.

Inspired by the elections, the war, and especially by a trip to Rio de Janeiro, G. Love crafted an album with specific political overtones. "My thinking was, 'Why let this world weigh on your shoulders? If these kids that are living there can be so full of life and love and hope, then anybody can,'" he says.

Copyright 2008 XPN