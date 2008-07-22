The Bobs: Irreverent A Cappella

From their beginnings giving singing telegrams, The Bobs' founders (Gunnar Madsen and Matthew Stull) recruited bass singer Richard Greene and Janie Scott in the higher register to complete the a cappella quartet.

In addition to its original tunes, the group covers Talking Heads' "Psycho Killer" and performs an award-winning arrangement of "Helter Skelter" by The Beatles. The Bobs' performances are a display of vocal acrobatics; combined with the group's irreverent lyrics, the result is an internationally acclaimed sound. In a session with host David Dye, the quartet sings material from its latest CD, Get Your Monkey off My Dog.

