She and Him: The Lillywhite Session

Produced by the legendary Steve Lillywhite, She & Him inaugurates World Cafe's new Lillywhite Sessions series from Avatar Studios in New York City. David Dye hosts the duo with discussion of its debut album, Volume One, while Lillywhite offers his own commentary on the music.

Since their initial collaboration on a single for the soundtrack to the film The Go-Getter, M. Ward and actress Zooey Deschanel went on to record a full-length collection of her demos. Volume One seamlessly combines her syrupy-sweet voice with his simplistic yet stunning instrumentals. Through songs of love both lost and found, She & Him captures timeless sounds and rhythms.

This segment originally aired June 11, 2008.

Copyright 2008 XPN