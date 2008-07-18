Jakob Dylan: Strength In Starkness

The son of Bob Dylan and former leader of the Grammy-winning band The Wallflowers, Jakob Dylan developed a strong reputation long before his solo debut was even written. In The Wallflowers, he'd departed from his father's trademark sound, but now the quiet and reflective Dylan shows paternal loyalty in his solo debut, Seeing Things. Here, the younger Dylan proves adept at writing rich, insightful lyrics about modern times. Using only a guitar and his voice to create an earthy album, he and producer Rick Rubin let Seeing Things find strength in its starkness.

In this interview on World Cafe with host David Dye, Dylan talks about what it was like to work with Rubin to create a minimalist album. With spellbinding lyrics wrapped in the sonic warmth of blues and folk, Seeing Things finds Dylan maturing rapidly.

Copyright 2008 XPN