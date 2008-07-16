Tapes N Tapes: Walking Into Success

The Minneapolis-based indie-rock band Tapes n Tapes recently joined host David Dye on World Cafe with songs from its second full-length release, Walk It Off. The new disc finds Tapes n Tapes achieving a more cohesive but still resolutely lo-fi sound.

Tapes n Tapes first attained popularity through a series of positive notices on well-read music blogs. Over the course of two years, founding members Josh Grier (guitar, vocals) and Matt Kretzman (keyboards and numerous other instruments) watched as the band morphed into its final line up to include Erik Appelwick (bass) and Jeremy Hanson (drums). At first an underground success, Tapes n Tapes eventually made appearances on the stages of Lollapalooza and Coachella.

While its first long-form studio album, Loon, showed influences of Pavement, Spoon, and the Pixies, Walk It Off showcases more personal flair, as inspired by producer David Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, MGMT, Weezer). Characterized by shaky vocals and experimental lo-fi guitars, Walk It Off exhibits the band's growth through adventurous guitar-based melodies and playful lyrics.

Copyright 2008 XPN