Music Matters
Goldfrapp: The Lillywhite Session

XPN
Published July 9, 2008 at 9:22 AM AKDT

Goldfrapp joins host David Dye for the latest in World Cafe's Lillywhite Sessions series from Avatar Studios. British super-diva Allison Goldfrapp and her collaborator, Will Gregory, perform music from Seventh Tree with the legendary Steve Lillywhite at the production board.

A departure from Goldfrapp's electronic roots, Seventh Tree favors a softer, breathier sound. Drawing on styles from dance music and glam-rock to stripped-down folk, the pair seems determined to keep fans on their toes.

