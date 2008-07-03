Ryan Bingham's Rugged Country

Texan Ryan Bingham embraces his country roots by telling vivid, lyrical stories supported by harmonica, simplistic guitar riffs, and mandolin. His rugged, yet romantic voice evokes the hardship and loss of a man far beyond his years.

Known for his mature writing skill and bayou-influenced instrumentation, Ryan Bingham has earned a name for himself as a prominent roots/rock musician. His reputation flourishes as his salient tenor rings throughout the fourteen-track debut Mescalito. Ryan Bingham stops by the World Cafe with host David Dye to discuss his work.

Copyright 2008 XPN