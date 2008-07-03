Hayes Carll: Texas Poet's Dream

Hayes Carll is a dry-witted folk musician whose unassuming music comes to life with amusing anecdotes. The 28-year-old singer/songwriter dominates stages with his compelling confidence while mixing both poetic and humorous lyrics into his Texas-inspired blues.

When writing, Carll says he uses a "more stream of conscious style, and just give lines a certain feel but not put much emphasis on each word." It wasn't long before his popular debut album Flowers and Liquor earned him a spot opening for a number of legendary bands throughout Texas. His positive exposure laid the groundwork for his latest effort Trouble in Mind. Hear Carll's songs on this session of World Cafe with host David Dye from WXPN.

