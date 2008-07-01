Paul Thorn Opens A Six-Pack In Church

Son of a Pentecostal preacher, Paul Thorn had his first paid gig in his church at three years old. Influenced by black gospel choirs and his father's affinity for speaking, Thorn quickly developed an interest in the art of storytelling. His ability to tell stories comes through in his thought-provoking, inspirational lyrics about the good, the bad, and everything in between.

While he enjoyed music, Thorn had a passion for boxing and pursued his ambition by becoming a professional boxer. But after his athletic hiatus, he returned to music.

With his seventh release, A Long Way from Tupelo, he successfully melds rock, blues, gospel and R&B after a four-year studio break. It comes out on his own label, Perpetual Obscurity. Although he takes his career seriously, Thorn also has a sense of humor about it, explaining, "My music's kind of like going to church with a six-pack."

