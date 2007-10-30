Jose Gonzalez: Acoustic Pop Gets Worldly

With his tenderly plucked acoustic guitar, gently emotional melodies and thoughtful lyrics, 29-year-old Jose Gonzalez is a rising star. Adored by legions of critics and fans, he's attracted a worldwide audience to match his heritage: Born in Sweden to Argentine parents, Gonzalez is well on his way to U.S. stardom.

In 2003, Gonzalez released his debut album, Veneer, in Europe. It reached these shores the following year, setting the stage for the widespread release of a follow-up, titled In Our Nature. In this segment, Gonzalez talks about his new album and the contrast between his soft sound and periodically edgy lyrics. He also discusses the music scene in Sweden — the third-largest exporter of pop music in the world.

