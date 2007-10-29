© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Sea Wolf: Nostalgic, Yet Experimental

XPN | By David Dye
Published October 29, 2007 at 12:08 PM AKDT
Sea Wolf is Alex Brown Church.
Born in the small town of Columbia, Calif., Sea Wolf's Alex Brown Church started out playing in an ad hoc bluegrass band for tourists in his hometown. As a kid, he and his mom trekked through Europe and the U.S., living in Alaska, Hawaii, and even in a tent in the French countryside for a year. But most of his formative years were spent in the Bay Area.

As the bassist and co-singer-songwriter in the L.A. indie-rock band Irving, Church cut his teeth helping create the group's signature alt-pop, neo-psychedelic sound. On his debut EP, Church puts his skills to good use crafting delicate, timeless pop gems. Get To The River Before It Runs Too Low conveys a clear sense of nostalgia, at times recalling classic songwriters like Mark Knopfler and Tom Petty. However, the arrangements also hint at a more experimental side, including cello and keyboard.

This segment originally aired on September 26, 2007.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.