Cass McCombs: Eccentric and Tender

Cass McCombs is an ingenious and unorthodox singer/songwriter. His influences range from The Velvet Underground to Morrissey, and his style blends folk and art-pop. McCombs is often distinguished by his crooning and described as an indie heartthrob.

Though born in Concord, Calif., he set off to the east coast at 23 and began performing at open mics around New York City and Baltimore. McCombs' travels throughout the states inspired many of his vivid and often whimsical lyrics. Though some are enigmatic and complicated, they encourage the audience to not only listen to the music, but also analyze it. His quirky lyrics combine with surrealist music to create eccentric, tender work.

