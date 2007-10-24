Bill Medley: 'Damn Near Righteous'

Bill Medley first became famous when he and Bobby Hatfield formed the R&B duo The Righteous Brothers, whose first hit, 1964's "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling," remains a classic. From there, Medley has found success with The Righteous Brothers, as a solo artist, and in "(I've Had) The Time of my Life," a chart-topping 1988 duet with Jennifer Warnes.

In September, Medley released a solo album titled Damn Near Righteous — his first release since the death of his Righteous Brothers partner. The album features a mix of old and new songs, all brought alive by Medley's soulful voice, which sounds all the more effective for the weathered quality it's acquired throughout the singer's long career.

In this segment, Medley talks about the influences on his new album, including favorite artists such as Ray Charles and Little Richard. He also discusses The Righteous Brothers' sound, rock 'n' roll, R&B and soul, and he tells a story about the way The Beach Boys' '60s popularity affected The Righteous Brothers.

