Tiny Masters of Today: Generational Warfare

One of the youngest punk bands ever to find a wide audience, the Brooklyn-based duo Tiny Masters of Today consists of 13-year-old Ivan and 12-year-old sister Ada. The band has already invaded the U.K., selling out of its several singles and attracting considerable airplay, and its members have collaborated with the likes of the B-52s' Fred Schneider and Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Karen O.

Tiny Masters of Today released an album called Bang Bang Boom Cake in August, showcasing an assortment of distorted lo-fi punk songs such as "Stickin' It to the Man" and "K.I.D.S." The duo's short songs offer social commentaries on adult stupidity, as Ivan and Ada get an early start on the generational warfare inherent in most punk music.

