Mocean Worker: Quintessential Feel-Good Songs

Philadelphia native Adam Dorn, a.k.a. Mocean Worker, has assembled a collection of Manhattan's most revered underground soul, jazz and funk players to perform blissfully funky jazz rave-ups on his new album, Cinco de MoWo!

With Cinco de MoWo!, Mocean Worker concocts a quintessential feel-good summer album, with a title track that says it all: "Shake Ya Boogie." Dorn mixes and matches the best of modern beat-making with live musicians such as trumpeters Herb Alpert and Steven Bernstein, bassist Marcus Miller, alto-saxophonist Cochemea Gastelum and vocalists Morley and Alana Da Fonseca. As on past Mocean Worker records, jazz icon Rahsaan Roland Kirk joins the party from the great beyond, adding wicked flute on a pair of tracks.

