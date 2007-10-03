Siouxsie Sioux: A Rock Icon Goes Solo

Waiting 50 years to release a solo album makes a little bit more sense 30-plus years into a music career. Siouxsie Sioux, born Susan Ballion, grew up in South London listening to David Bowie and Lou Reed. After making a name for herself in the London punk scene — in part thanks to her outlandish attire — Sioux became a founding member of the Bromley Contingent, a group of teens devoted to the music of The Sex Pistols.

In 1976, she formed the now-legendary Siouxsie and the Banshees, which became a major force in the post-punk movement. The band's well-received debut, 1978's The Scream, is credited with influencing a wide range of bands, including The Cure, Tricky and LCD Soundsystem.

Mantaray, Sioux's first solo album, straddles a variety of genres, including pop, glam, industrial and electronic music.

