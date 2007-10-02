© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Joe Henry: Restless and Adventurous

XPN | By David Dye
Published October 2, 2007 at 8:03 AM AKDT
Joe Henry.
An L.A.-based singer, songwriter and producer, Joe Henry has changed his musical direction several times over the course of his versatile recording career. He's worked in a wide range of genres, including soul, jazz and funk, with a restlessly adventurous spirit that's won him legions of admirers.

Henry's debut, Talk of Heaven, was released in 1986. Since then, his sturdy songwriting and evolving artistry have made him a cult favorite as a recording artist. After spending the last few years producing albums for artists as varied as Solomon Burke, Ani DiFranco, Aimee Mann and Bettye LaVette, Henry recently returned to his own material: His 10th album, Civilians, ranks among his most confident and clever work.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.