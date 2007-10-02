Joe Henry: Restless and Adventurous

An L.A.-based singer, songwriter and producer, Joe Henry has changed his musical direction several times over the course of his versatile recording career. He's worked in a wide range of genres, including soul, jazz and funk, with a restlessly adventurous spirit that's won him legions of admirers.

Henry's debut, Talk of Heaven, was released in 1986. Since then, his sturdy songwriting and evolving artistry have made him a cult favorite as a recording artist. After spending the last few years producing albums for artists as varied as Solomon Burke, Ani DiFranco, Aimee Mann and Bettye LaVette, Henry recently returned to his own material: His 10th album, Civilians, ranks among his most confident and clever work.

