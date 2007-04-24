Willy Mason: Socially Conscious Folk, Urgent Rock

Mixing socially conscious folk with urgent rock, Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter Willy Mason crafts emotional, compelling songs on his new CD If the Ocean Gets Rough. The son of two folksingers, Mason got his big break when Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst signed him to his Team Love label and released 2004's Where the Humans Eat. Critically praised for its maturity and depth — Mason was 19 when it was released — the album was a success in the U.S. and Europe. A grueling touring schedule gradually paid off, eventually culminating in a well-publicized performance at the U.K.'s legendary Glastonbury Festival.

If the Ocean Gets Rough is clearly the work of an artist adjusting to his newfound adulthood. Equal parts pop, rock, folk and blues, the record reflects a deep fondness for classic Americana. Still, Mason isn't constrained by formula, incorporating enough modern elements to keep the material fresh and frequently beautiful.

