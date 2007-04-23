© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Malajube: Indie-Rock for Francophiles

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 23, 2007 at 8:59 AM AKDT
In a burgeoning Montreal music scene, the pop-rock band Malajube has made a name for itself in part by sticking to its roots. Spurning English, the five French-Canadian friends belt out upbeat tunes in their native tongue, but have won over fans in the U.S. in spite of the language barrier. In 2004, they released their first album (Le Compte complet), which was a success in Quebec, but their rise to international success accelerated upon the release of 2006's Trompe l'Oeil.

Building on the success of its debut, the band hired veteran mixers and engineers to help boost the production values for its second record, blending raucous punk beats with indie-rock throwbacks on a catchy batch of songs. The album gained enough steam to land on the shortlist for the Polaris Music Prize in Canada, alongside Broken Social Scene and The New Pornographers.

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.