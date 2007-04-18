The Black Keys: Thumping Blues-Rock

The thumping blues-rock duo of Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach, The Black Keys formed in an impromptu style, as the Ohio-based pair ground out a few unprepared tunes while recording in Carney's basement studio in 2001. Their recordings were strong enough to land the group a demo deal, and The Big Come Up followed shortly thereafter. The Black Keys used the momentum to churn out two more records in quick succession, each time gaining more positive reviews, more notoriety and more swagger.

Often compared to The White Stripes, the prolific band tinkers with its sound constantly, recording on dated and obsolete tape tracks and in its own basement studio. The pair released its fourth full-length album (Magic Potion) in September, and is collaborating on a disc with Ike Turner, produced by Danger Mouse, for release later this year.

