© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Black Keys: Thumping Blues-Rock

XPN | By David Dye
Published April 18, 2007 at 11:10 AM AKDT
The Black Keys.
The Black Keys.

The thumping blues-rock duo of Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach, The Black Keys formed in an impromptu style, as the Ohio-based pair ground out a few unprepared tunes while recording in Carney's basement studio in 2001. Their recordings were strong enough to land the group a demo deal, and The Big Come Up followed shortly thereafter. The Black Keys used the momentum to churn out two more records in quick succession, each time gaining more positive reviews, more notoriety and more swagger.

Often compared to The White Stripes, the prolific band tinkers with its sound constantly, recording on dated and obsolete tape tracks and in its own basement studio. The pair released its fourth full-length album (Magic Potion) in September, and is collaborating on a disc with Ike Turner, produced by Danger Mouse, for release later this year.

Copyright 2007 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.