Loreena McKennitt: Music of the World

Singer-songwriter Loreena McKennitt has remained fiercely independent since her music career began in 1985. From her home in Ontario, McKennitt owns and operates her own record label (Quinlan Road), a successful venture that has remained prominent for two decades and running. In total, she's sold more than 13 million copies of her albums worldwide.

McKennitt's music has a distinctly Celtic feel, though it incorporates many influences from world music: She often travels to other countries for research purposes. In 1989, her album Parallel Dreams was based on Irish history, while 1994's The Mask and Mirror found her focusing on Spanish and Arabic melodies. In 2004, McKennitt was awarded the Order of Canada, the highest individual civilian honor that can be bestowed in her country. Her newest album is last year's An Ancient Muse.

This segment originally aired on Mar. 22, 2007.

