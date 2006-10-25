Old Crow Medicine Show: Punk Americana

Old Crow Medicine Show is a country/bluegrass quintet with a punk attitude and a vibrant Americana style that's hard to resist. The group's instrumental repertoire includes upright bass, harmonica, fiddle, banjo and multiple guitars, to go with vocals propelled by a distinctive country twang.

From scattered beginnings, the band formed in New York and got its break at Doc Watson's MerleFest. After relocating to Nashville, Old Crow Medicine Show appeared on TV and radio shows across the country. Its latest album, Big Iron World, came out last summer.

Copyright 2006 XPN