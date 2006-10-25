© 2022 KNBA
Music Matters
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Old Crow Medicine Show: Punk Americana

XPN | By David Dye
Published October 25, 2006 at 9:50 AM AKDT
Old Crow Medicine Show.
Old Crow Medicine Show.

Old Crow Medicine Show is a country/bluegrass quintet with a punk attitude and a vibrant Americana style that's hard to resist. The group's instrumental repertoire includes upright bass, harmonica, fiddle, banjo and multiple guitars, to go with vocals propelled by a distinctive country twang.

From scattered beginnings, the band formed in New York and got its break at Doc Watson's MerleFest. After relocating to Nashville, Old Crow Medicine Show appeared on TV and radio shows across the country. Its latest album, Big Iron World, came out last summer.

Copyright 2006 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.