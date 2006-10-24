Will Kimbrough: A Sense of Humor, a Sense of 'Pride'

Though Will Kimbrough's masterful guitar work has been featured on albums by Jimmy Buffett and Rodney Crowell, his solo career is what's made him a legend in some circles. When he first became popular in his home state of Alabama, a bar could attract huge crowds just by advertising that "Will" was playing.

Predominantly folk music with country, bluegrass and rock tendencies, Kimbrough's songs feature catchy lyrics to go with his guitar skills. He tends to inject a distinct sense of humor into his music, even when the subject isn't easy to smile about — in "Pride," Kimbrough sings, "I liked those 'Who Would Jesus Bomb?' lapel pins / When did pride get crossed off the list of deadly sins?" Kimbrough's latest album, Americanitis, came out this past summer.

